Razer Stream Controller X hits one of its best prices down at $123.50 shipped on Amazon

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $150 $123.50
graphical user interface

Amazon is now offering the Razer Stream Controller X for $123.67 shipped. This model debuted last spring at $150 as the more compact counterpart to the full-sized version that currently fetches just under $243 at Amazon. Today’s deal is almost 20% off and comes within cents of the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. Much like the beloved Elgato Stream Deck lineup, the Razer controller delivers some heads-up shortcut control over your entire system to streamline your broadcasts and gaming rig with a host of custom-programmable buttons. Scope out the details below. 

The Stream Controller X on sale here today features 15 SwitchBlade buttons spanning the front surface of the unit. They allow you to assign a host of handy “shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more.” You can control “apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps” while creating multi-link macros to launch multiple actions with a single button press on Mac or PC. It even has a magnetic faceplate and magnetic stand to customize the looks and maintain a stable position on your battlestation surface. 

As of right now, the Razer Stream Controller X is undercutting the bulk of its direct competitor’s options, the Elgato Stream Decks. Having said, you can score the Elgato Stream Deck Mini with six programmable buttons down at $60 on Amazon to save some cash. 

Razer Stream Controller X features:

Create handy shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more. Control your apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps, and enjoy easy visual navigation with customizable icons. Go live or be ready to create at the push of a key. Create the ultimate shortcut by linking any number of actions to one button, triggering them consecutively or simultaneously.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

GoTrax’s K2 electric dirt bike hits 55 MPH top speeds...
Elevation Lab’s TagVault AirTag Wallet holder is ...
Android game and app deals: Million Onion Hotel, Muse D...
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hi...
NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV Pro streamer runs Plex at $...
This North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest is now 51% o...
Track your gear with Pebblebee’s magnetic chargin...
No date for Valentine’s Day? Talk with Alexa on t...
Load more...
Show More Comments