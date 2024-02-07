Razer Stream Controller X hits one of its best prices down at $123.50 shipped on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Razer Stream Controller X for $123.67 shipped. This model debuted last spring at $150 as the more compact counterpart to the full-sized version that currently fetches just under $243 at Amazon. Today’s deal is almost 20% off and comes within cents of the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. Much like the beloved Elgato Stream Deck lineup, the Razer controller delivers some heads-up shortcut control over your entire system to streamline your broadcasts and gaming rig with a host of custom-programmable buttons. Scope out the details below.

The Stream Controller X on sale here today features 15 SwitchBlade buttons spanning the front surface of the unit. They allow you to assign a host of handy “shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more.” You can control “apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps” while creating multi-link macros to launch multiple actions with a single button press on Mac or PC. It even has a magnetic faceplate and magnetic stand to customize the looks and maintain a stable position on your battlestation surface.

As of right now, the Razer Stream Controller X is undercutting the bulk of its direct competitor’s options, the Elgato Stream Decks. Having said, you can score the Elgato Stream Deck Mini with six programmable buttons down at $60 on Amazon to save some cash.

Razer Stream Controller X features:

Create handy shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more. Control your apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps, and enjoy easy visual navigation with customizable icons. Go live or be ready to create at the push of a key. Create the ultimate shortcut by linking any number of actions to one button, triggering them consecutively or simultaneously.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!