Anker’s Apple Health-ready eufy Smart Scale P1 tracks your 2024 fitness routine at $27 (40% off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy Smart Scale P1 for $26.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $45, this is a solid 40% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is matching the previous deal price and comes within $1 of the lowest we have tracked in the last year. While there are newer smart scales in the eufy lineup, they are more pricey options (currently $70) and you’ll still be able to track 14 body metrics with the P1. Those include weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more, all of which can be synced within the Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit ecosystems. You can also make up to 16 profiles here to track health and fitness trends for the whole family from one account. Head below for more details.

For something similar that will save you even more, this Renpho body weight scale is currently selling for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly closer to $27, this model can track weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, muscle mass, bone mass and more, while also featuring compatibility with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

Another great way to keep tabs on your fitness progress is with Apple Watch, and we are now tracking notable deals on the most affordable of the current-generation models. New all-time lows now have the Apple Watch SE 2 down to as low as $189, from the regular $249 or more. All of the details you need on these offers while they are still live are waiting in this morning’s coverage.

Anker eufy Smart Scale P1 features:

Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types. Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types. Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

