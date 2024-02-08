HP Smart Tank 5000 AiO cartridge-free inkjet printer with AirPrint hits $160 ($90 off)

Best Buy is offering the HP Smart Tank 5000 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer for $159.99 shipped. Down from its usual $250 price tag, this printer sat at its MSRP up until October when it received the first and only discount in 2023 that we have tracked, down to $170. Today’s deal comes in to take things a step further in the new year, amounting to a 36% markdown off the going rate and landing it at its second-lowest price – just $10 above the all-time low.

You’ll be able to print professional-quality documents with this printer like forms, reports, brochures, and presentations – in either classic black and white or color. It produces your documents at a speed of 10 pages per minute in black and 5 pages per minute in color, with the option to print, scan, and copy documents from your phone. Where this model shines is its cartridge-free design, which comes stocked with enough ink to print “up to 8,000 color pages with vibrant color graphics and sharp text.” It also features self-healing Wi-Fi technology that detects and resolves connection issues as they occur as well as AirPrint, which allows macOS and iOS operating systems to print without installing printer-specific drivers.

If you’re looking for a cheaper model, or something that increases production rates, you’ll also find the HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer for $100, down from $160. With this model, you’ll get your documents produced at a speed of 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color, with the same self-healing Wi-Fi tech as the above model to resolve connection issues. There is also the HP LaserJet Pro Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer for $430, down from $550. With this printer you’ll accomplish a lot more at a much faster rate, with it producing up to 22 color pages per minute and offering features like automatic two-sided printing, a 50-page automatic document feeder, and remote printing through the HP mobile printing app.

HP Smart Tank 5000 Wireless Inkjet Printer features:

FROM AMERICA’S MOST TRUSTED PRINTER BRAND – Perfect for home printing, including a variety of color documents in high volumes

FULLY LOADED WITH SAVINGS – Best for low-cost, high-volume printing—up to 2 years of Original HP Ink included; get up to 6,000 black or color pages right out of the box

KEY FEATURES – Print, copy and scan, plus borderless, mobile and wireless capabilities. Print up to 10 pages per minute black and 5 pages per minute color.

HP QUALITY – Delivers color graphics and crisp text for your everyday prints

HP SMART APP – Print, scan and copy from your phone—whenever, wherever

RELIABLE CONNECTIVITY – Self-healing Wi-Fi automatically detects and resolves connection issues

SIMPLE, SPILL-FREE REFILL – Replenish ink with HP’s easy-access, spill-free refill system. Simply plug the ink bottles into the ink tank and let them drain—no squeezing, no spilling.

