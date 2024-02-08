Logitech’s latest G Yeti Studio XLR mic for gamers and podcasts hits $300 Amazon low

We are now tracking the first Amazon deal on the Logitech G Yeti Studio Active Broadcast Microphone at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model just landed on Amazon in late November and is now seeing its very first price drop there – a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Designed for gamers, podcasters, and more, this is a pro-grade dynamic XLR solution with a modern design, much like the Sona Logitech model we reviewed previously – also currently selling for $300. It is centered around a supercardioid pickup pattern that focuses on your voice alongside the ClearAmp active preamp that delivers +25dB of additional gain “for exceptional audio sound quality for your audience” with no additional signal booster needed. The included mount delivers 290-degree swivel action to get it at the right angle while an internal built-in shock mount helps to reduce bumps and vibrations in your recordings. Head below for more details.

Another great option in the XLR podcast mic category is the Shure MV7X that sells for $179 – Shure is easily one of the best brands in the space, just don’t expect to get the particularly modern design found on the model above. To save even more, consider something like the Elgato Wave DX – Dynamic XLR Microphone that’s currently going for $80 shipped on Amazon.

With an XLR mic, you’ll need an audio interface to run it on your computer system. And if you’re looking to score a new one of those, the latest Focusrite Scarlett lineup is a great option. Competitively priced, feature-rich, and reliable, our hands-on review of the latest Gen4 models details the experience – pricing starts from $140 with various models now at the ready.

Logitech G Yeti Studio Mic features:

The Quintessential Gaming Mic: The Yeti Studio gaming microphone reinvents the traditional dynamic XLR microphone with advanced tech and a gamer-first design for a pro-quality gaming experience

ClearAmp Active Preamp Inside: Built-in ClearAmp technology delivers +25dB additional gain for exceptional audio sound quality for your audience – no external mic booster required

Command the Stage: An advanced dual-diaphragm dynamic microphone capsule delivers smooth low-end and superb detail while blocking out unwanted background noise and equipment hum

Look the Part: This streaming microphone features a sleek design and interchangeable windscreens that give your game a custom aesthetic, helping you elevate your streaming

