Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus 180MB/s microSD card drops to $35 (Reg. $55), more from $13

Today we are tracking some notable deals on Samsung’s latest microSD cards to support all of the new tech you’re bringing into 2024. First up, Amazon is offering the 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card for $34.99 shipped. This one carries a $55 regular price tag these days, is now $13 under the sale price we are tracking on the slightly faster 512GB PRO Ultimate model, and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we did see some slightly lower prices over the holiday season last year, today’s offer is on par or better otherwise. The 180MB/s speeds are joined by the included SD adapter and compatibility across a broad range of drones, camera rigs, gaming systems, Android handsets, and more. Here’s our hands-on review and be sure to head below for even more deals on Samsung’s latest microSD cards.

While you’ll find a couple of the highlight deals pulled out below, both Amazon and B&H are offering some solid offers across a range of capacities and models right now. For today only, B&H is knocking up to an additional 60% off various Samsung memory cards (in the cart), and you’ll find all of those organized for you right here.

Be sure to check out our hands-on features for both the PRO Plus and the PRO Ultimate models mentioned above.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room.

