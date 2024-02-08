Yale’s new Siri-ready smart Assure Lock 2 with biometric scanner, more returns to $230 low

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Smart Lock with Wi-Fi for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Currently fetching the full $280 at Amazon where it has never gone on sale, this is matching our previous mention as your second chance to land the new smart front door solution at the lowest we have tracked. Get a closer look in our hands-on review right here and down below we’ll dive into the features alongside some offers on even more affordable Yale smart locks.

The model on sale above is the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Smart Lock with Wi-Fi, delivering a modern touchscreen interface alongside a biometric fingerprint scanner with a “99% accuracy and <0.5 recognition time.” However, you can also leverage Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to unlock the door with your voice while the Yale Access App allows you to remotely “let people in, lock up, share virtual keys, and track who comes and goes.”

You’ll also find the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Smart Lock without the Wi-Fi support on sale for a limited time at Amazon with a $170 list, down from the regular $200 price tag. Get a closer look at that deal right here before it sells out on you. This model also includes the biometric tech and touchscreen numeric pad as well as virtual keys and the ability to auto-unlock as you approach.

Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Smart Lock features:

A lock as unique as you. Make coming home more seamless with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch built-in Wi-Fi. Thanks to the new biometric keypad, a simple touch of your finger is all it takes. Explore multiple ways to access your home including hands-free Auto-Unlock, back-up key, or your phone or Apple Watch from anywhere.

