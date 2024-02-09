Govee’s latest smart Wi-Fi electric kettle falls to new all-time low of $60 ($30 off), more from $28

The official GoveeLife Amazon storefront is offering its Smart WiFi Electric Kettle for $59.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Down from its $90 price tag, this appliance only saw one discount back in 2023 since its release in September, which brought costs down to $72, and then another last month that saw a drop further to $70. Today’s deal takes things even lower, coming in as a 33% markdown off the going rate and landing as a new all-time low $10 under its previous low.

This new 0.8L model of GoveeLife’s smart electric kettles is a wonderful solution for pour-over coffee and tea, delivering intelligent functions and precision temperature control compared to basic electric kettles that are on the market. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees, and more. It comes with six preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling. Head below to read more.

More GoveeLife products seeing discounts:

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home’s interior or gaming center’s lighting, check out our coverage of the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack. They sport a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels into any configuration that you prefer. Each panel has 129 LED beads packed inside and the six sides of the panels can even be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations and possibilities. Likewise, if you’ve ever wanted to upgrade your car with customizable RGBIC lighting, check out the Govee Underglow Car Lights that are on sale as well.

GoveeLife Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle features:

5 Easy Presets & Baby Formula Mode: With the preset temperature function on the app, you can enjoy the optimal temperature of your drinks. Baby Formula Mode cools the water to a set temperature after boiling for safely heated baby formula.

Scheduled Appointments: You can make an appointment the night before to boil water tomorrow, allowing you to enjoy hot water for making coffee after waking up.

1°F Precise Temp Control: Set the temperature between 104°F and 212°F through App, allowing you to enjoy the water temperature you want with precise temperature control.

Remote Control: By connecting to Wi-Fi, you can control your gooseneck electric tea kettle to boil water whenever you need it and set it to the desired mode while you’re away from home.

Stainless Steel Material: The interior, lid, and spout are made of food-grade 304 stainless steel. Does not contain Teflon, chemical linings, or any harmful substances, allowing for a long-lasting and healthier brewing experience.

Tips for Use: Only supports 120V 60HZ voltage, connecting with 2.4GHz WiFi (No 5G support) or Bluetooth. To avoid steam burns, do not remove the warning tip stickers.

Tips for Clean:Avoid touching the inner rim with your fingers to prevent injury.

