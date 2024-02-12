Gigantic 100-inch 144Hz Hisense AirPlay mini-LED Google TV returns to $3,000 low ($2,000 off)

While we saw our fair share of massive 4K smart TV deals here over the last month, today’s is delivering one of the lowest prices we have tracked on a model with these sorts of specs. Amazon has now brought back its limited holiday offer on the Hisense 100-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV at $2,999.99 shipped. Regularly $5,000, this one was $1,000 off the for the holidays last year before quickly dropping to the same $3,000 we are seeing here today. This is $2,000 in savings and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Again, we did see some notable offers for less on 98-inch displays and the like recently, but this one delivers up to 144Hz gaming and an overall higher-end display. Head below for more details. 

Alongside the 144Hz mini-LED panel here, this model is part of the 2023 top-of-the-line Hisense U8 series that will bring your movie,TV shows, and games to near life-like sizes. The metal stand and “bezel-less” design combine with VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro to minimize input lag and are joined by Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Apple AirPlay 2, built-in Google Assistant voice command action, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details. 

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.  

