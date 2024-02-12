Amazon offers 2-dozen roses for $25 with same day delivery option (30% off), more from $1.50

Just about every year, shortly before Valentine’s Day, Amazon’s Whole Foods store offers up some relatively affordable deals on roses for folks looking to side-step the exorbitant fees other delivery services can tend to fetch. I’m sure there are plenty of you used to seeing prices closer to $100 for a dozen over two, but Amazon is now offering 24 roses in red, white, or pink down at $24.99 for Prime members. Regularly $35, this is nearly 30% off and some of the lowest prices around online at this time of year. While you might find some for less at your local shops, for $25 and the option of a timed delivery for an additional $9.95, this is a solid option when it comes to getting them shipped to your door. Head below for more details.

Specifically speaking, Amazon describes these flowers as “24 roses bundled with care by [its] rose vendors to ensure excellent quality,” adding that they are “packaged staggered and tucked to protect the petals.” There’s no telling how long this deal will last for Prime members, so if you’re looking to get some roses delivered to your special someone and don’t want to either spend a fortune elsewhere or get stuck with local shops selling out, this is worth consideration.

Between the deal above and leveraging Prime delivery on the up to 30% in savings Amazon is offering on chocolate and candy right now, there’s plenty of cash to be saved this Valentine’s Day. Pricing on Amazon’s Valentine’s Day candy section starting from just over $1.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Whole Foods Red Rose features:

Perfect for special occasions, these beautiful flowers can easily brighten your mood.

Rose Care Instructions: Flowers are a perishable item and must be cared for immediately upon arrival. Trim the stems. Choose a tall, straight vase. Use fresh, cold water. Avoid direct sunlight. Change water daily.

24 roses bundled with care by our rose vendors to ensure excellent quality. Roses are packed staggered to protect the petals.

