Samsung’s BESPOKE Jet cordless stick vacuum with clean station hits $540 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Samsung BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $539.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Down from its $700 price tag, it saw a fair share of discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs down to $500 during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 23% markdown off the going rate, giving you $160 in savings and landing at the third-lowest price that we have tracked.

The BESPOKE Jet offers up 210W of suction power and sports a brush roll tailored for multi-floor use. You’ll get 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, plenty of energy to cover most living spaces or deal with unexpected accidents. It features a digital display that gives you real-time levels for the power usage and battery, as well as notifications of any performance issues such as clogs, missing filters, and more. It comes with a combination tool for gentle cleans on furniture or in your car’s interior, a crevice tool for those hard-to-reach and out-of-sight nooks around your home, and a clean station that the vacuum can empty into without spilling out dust and debris. Head below to read more.

If you want to instead switch over to a more automated way to clean your home, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner is currently on sale for $829, down from $1,300. It has LiDAR sensors allowing it to create accurate room maps for better navigation and planning its cleaning routes, with AI systems to recognize and adapt its performance based on its surroundings. You can also set schedules, monitor locations, and adjust settings all within the SmartThings app, with compatibility for any of your home assistants so you can switch to hands-free control too. And of course, your purchase includes a dustbin station that it can self-empty into, saving you the hassle of keeping track of its own capacity.

Samsung BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

ADVANCED CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Samsung’s HexaJet MotorTM technology provides our strongest suction with up to 210AW of power for superior cordless cleaning on carpets and hard floors, while still being lightweight for max maneuverability

CLEAN STATION: At the press of a button, Clean Station empties the Jet Stick dustbin, trapping 99.99%* of dust and debris for a beyond-the-floor clean

MULTI-FLOOR VACUUM: No more switching brushrolls mid-clean; The Jet Dual Brush is optimized to clean a variety of floor surfaces, from carpet and area rugs to bare hard floors and tile

LIGHTWEIGHT, CONTEMPORARY, & PREMIUM DESIGN: It’s ultralight design lets you maneuver it for cleaning stairs, under sofas and other hard to reach places and the innovative features our most premium finishes and colors make this vacuum stunning

5-LAYER HEPA FILTRATION: The BESPOKE Jet includes multi-stage filtration that separates and filters up to 99.999%** of microdust particles,*** so you can breathe cleaner air in your home

REMOVABLE & LONG-LASTING BATTERY: Move from room to room around your whole house without interruption with up to 60 minutes**** of run time

TOOL ATTACHMENTS: Crevice Tool reaches tight corners, crevices and other areas, like under bed; Combination Tool is great for dusting and gently cleaning furniture or your car’s interior; Soft bristles also pick up dust off hard and soft surfaces

