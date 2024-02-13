First of 7 new Calvin and Hobbes compendium volumes falls to new $11 low, more from $20

Amazon is offering The Calvin and Hobbes Portable Compendium Volume 1 for $10.99 shipped. Free shipping is available for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its $20 price tag, it saw three discounts in 2023 since its release back in August that brought costs down further and further to sit at $15 through the end of the year. Today’s deal comes in as the fourth official drop in price amounting to a 45% markdown off the going rate and landing as a new all-time low. You’ll also find Volume 2 available for pre-order for $19.79 shipped, down from $22 and set to be released on March 5.

Calvin and Hobbes is without a doubt one of the most popular comic strips of all time, with many folks above a certain age quickly able to recognize either of the titular characters – and even if you never read or heard about these comics, you’ve likely seen the crude window stickers that have become popular of a delinquent version of Calvin peeing. This imaginative story of a boy and his real-only-to-him tiger was first syndicated in 1985, appearing in over 2,400 newspapers by the time its author Bill Watterson retired in 1996.

This compact, more portable format has been designed to introduce these timeless adventures to a new generation of readers, able to easily fit into backpacks or on a collector’s shelf. It features an archival slipcase as well as cover art selected by the author. This volume is composed of two 144-page paperback books that include nearly 500 comics from November 1985 to March 1987. It is the first of seven volumes that are scheduled for release between 2023 and 2026.

If you’re not looking for collector’s items and instead just want to get your hands on the entire Calvin and Hobbes library, check out our past coverage of the Complete Calvin and Hobbes Paperback Box Set that is currently on sale for $68. You’ll also find the hardcover box set on sale as well for $129.

Calvin and Hobbes Portable Compendium Vol. 1 features:

Calvin and Hobbes is unquestionably one of the most popular comic strips of all time. The imaginative world of a boy and his real-only-to-him tiger first appeared in 1985 and could be read in more than 2,400 newspapers when Bill Watterson retired on January 1, 1996. The first set of books collecting Bill Watterson’s timeless Calvin and Hobbes comics in a compact, portable format designed to introduce the timeless adventures of a boy and his stuffed tiger to a new generation of readers. Featuring nearly 500 comics from the strip’s debut in November 1985 through March 1987, this is the first set in a series of seven.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!