Sunglass Hut Valentine’s Sale offers extra 20% off polarized styles from Ray-Ban, Oakley, more

Ali Smith -
FashionSunglass Hut
20% off + free shipping

Sunglass Hut is currently offering an extra 20% off polarized sunglasses from top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Ray-Ban Bill High-Bridge Sunglasses that are marked down to $177 and originally sold for $221. These unisex sunglasses can be styled up or down and will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe. The wide frame is flattering on an array of face shapes and you can choose from several color options as well. Plus, the polarized lens helps you to see clearly and you can easily add a prescription as well. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sunglass Hut

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
ALLPOWERS R1500 portable power station with 400W solar ...
Bring the SNES vibes home with 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro ...
Android game and app deals: Forest Camp Story, Through ...
Microsoft to unveil the future of Xbox: Ultra-powerful ...
Satechi launches post-Valentine’s Day Apple acces...
Hydrow Rower now up to $500 off in President’s Day sa...
Belkin’s just-released Qi2 MagSafe chargers see f...
Upgrade to De’Longhi’s Dedica Arte Espresso...
Load more...
Show More Comments