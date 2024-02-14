Score some deals on your next Lyft rides with 15% off gift cards from $21 (Today only), more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some relatively rare deals on Lyft gift cards. You can now score a straight up 15% off a range of various denominations to save big on your next rides. If you plan on using the car service at all over the next few months or more, you might as well as score some of these discounted gift cards. Considering the deals here, this is essentially like grabbing some free Lyft money to reduce the cost of upcoming rides. Pricing starts from $21.25 with digital delivery and you’ll find more details below alongside the rest of today’s Best Buy gift card offers.

Today’s Lyft gift card offers:

Note: These digital gift cards will be “available soon after purchase. Redemption information is emailed and available in your Order Details. Redeem in US only.”

Also part of today’s Best Buy Deals of the Day, you’ll find 20% off H&M gift cards starting from $20 alongside 15% in savings on Dave & Buster’s cards with pricing kicking off at $21.25. Scope everything out right here.

Lyft gift card features:

Ride, bike, scoot. There are many things to do in your city. Wherever you’re headed, download the Lyft app, and get going. This gift code allows your friend or relative to enjoy a comfortable ride. You can get a reliable ride in minutes with the mobile app offering vehicles for hire, motorized scooters, and a bicycle-sharing system. The code is not redeemable for cash, cannot be returned for cash or credit, and may not be used for any other purpose. This code will not be replaced if lost, destroyed, or stolen.



