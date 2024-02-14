Score some deals on your next Lyft rides with 15% off gift cards from $21 (Today only), more

Justin Kahn -
Best BuyLyft
15% off From $21
Lyft gift card

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some relatively rare deals on Lyft gift cards. You can now score a straight up 15% off a range of various denominations to save big on your next rides. If you plan on using the car service at all over the next few months or more, you might as well as score some of these discounted gift cards. Considering the deals here, this is essentially like grabbing some free Lyft money to reduce the cost of upcoming rides. Pricing starts from $21.25 with digital delivery and you’ll find more details below alongside the rest of today’s Best Buy gift card offers. 

Today’s Lyft gift card offers:

Note: These digital gift cards will be “available soon after purchase. Redemption information is emailed and available in your Order Details. Redeem in US only.”

Also part of today’s Best Buy Deals of the Day, you’ll find 20% off H&M gift cards starting from $20 alongside 15% in savings on Dave & Buster’s cards with pricing kicking off at $21.25. Scope everything out right here

Lyft gift card features:

Ride, bike, scoot. There are many things to do in your city. Wherever you’re headed, download the Lyft app, and get going. This gift code allows your friend or relative to enjoy a comfortable ride. You can get a reliable ride in minutes with the mobile app offering vehicles for hire, motorized scooters, and a bicycle-sharing system. The code is not redeemable for cash, cannot be returned for cash or credit, and may not be used for any other purpose. This code will not be replaced if lost, destroyed, or stolen.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Lyft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A9+ now starts...
Score a refurb Xbox Series X console today at $310 for ...
TP-Link’s 6-outlet smart power strip surge protec...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 6 has never sold fo...
Save $99 on Apple’s AirPods Max with the first di...
Govee brings Matter support to your smart home with its...
Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip now 50% off at new ...
Baseus’ ioTa portable power station offers a 288W...
Load more...
Show More Comments