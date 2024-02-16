Crucial’s blazing-fast 11,700MB/s T700 1TB Gen5 SSD hits one of its best prices at $142

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCrucial
Reg. $180 $142

For folks looking to upgrade their battlestation PC with some serious speed, Amazon is now offering the Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $141.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $180 and is now at the lowest price we can find. We did see a very brief offer at $135 back in late June, but today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked otherwise. The same T700 drive with the integrated heatsink sells for $200 right now, just for comparison’s sake. If you’re looking to help future proof your setup or get up into the 11,000MB/s or more speed range, today’s deal is worth a closer look. More details below. 

The Crucial T700 1TB SSD clocks in with some serious speed ratings at up to 11,700MB/s (or 12,400MB/s on the 2TB variants) with Gen5 architecture and the standard 2280 M.2 form-factor. It also supports Microsoft DirectStorage – “elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization.” 

Then check out the more modest new Samsung 990 EVO internal SSD that launched last month as mid-tier Gen5 solutions with much lower price tags than the T700 above. While not the lowest we have tracked since release, you can score some solid price drops on the new 990 EVO models starting from $110 shipped on Amazon right now. 

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Crucial

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s Pods and Grounds single-serve brewer with...
Apple Pencil 2 drops to to $79 at Amazon, its second-be...
Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds wi...
Save up to $1,200 on refrigerators, dishwashers, and la...
Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE falls to $4...
New running shoes don’t have to break the bank, these...
Upgrade to Nespresso single-serve with a solid deal on ...
Hover-1 Renegade electric scooter cruises into spring w...
Load more...
Show More Comments