These Smartwool Hudson Trail Slippers are made of recycled wool fleece at $49 (Reg. $75)

Smartwool – a company perhaps most known for its socks – also creates other apparel, and right now, its best-selling Hudson Trail Slippers are 35% off and are now available for $49, marked down from $75. The gender-neutral Hudson Trail Slippers are cozy and comfortable and are perfect for a day of lounging around the house. Available in three colorways – Twilight Blue Heather, Charcoal Heather, and Fossil Heather – these slippers will become a staple of your everyday. Head below for more details on the Hudson Trail Slippers.

Smartwool’s Hudson Trail Slippers feature a wool yarn exterior upper that is combined with an interior – the interior is made of 45% recycled wool fleece to keep your feet that much more comfortable throughout the day. A highlight of the slippers’ style is the roll top cuff, which allows you to choose whether you want to wear the cuff unrolled creating a more 80s-style look, or wearing the cuff rolled down for a bit of a more casual look. The grippers on the sole of the Hudson Trail Slippers will give you traction when walking along uncarpeted surfaces. Grab your pair here for $49, and be sure to stay up-to-date on additional clothing and shoe deals over at our Fashion Hub.

More on Hudson Trail Slippers:

Getting cozy never felt so good. Our Hudson Trail Slipper brings the ultimate in comfort to help keep your feet feeling warm and snug. With recycled wool on the inside, these slippers are built for maximum comfort winter after winter. Plus, a cushioned foam sole with grippers supports your feet and helps keep them from sliding. The only thing these slippers are missing is a hot cup of cocoa to go with.

