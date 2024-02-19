Dick’s Sporting Goods slashes extra 25% off all clearance! Nike, adidas, HOKA, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering an extra 25% off all clearance, for two days only. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Under Armour, HOKA, On Cloud, Carhartt, and more. Dick’s Sporting Goods Members (free to sign-up) complimentary free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Carhartt 587 Pocket T-Shirt that’s currently marked down from just $9 and originally sold for $20. This everyday t-shirt was designed to last with a durable material that’s highly breathable to promote comfort. It’s available in six versatile color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. Find the rest of our top picks below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

