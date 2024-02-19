Hoka drops new Kawana 2 transitional trainer running shoe ahead of spring

Hoka, the popular training and running shoe company, has just added its newest shoe to the lineup, the Kawana 2. Made for men and women, this shoe is designed to be worn while on the go or while you are out and about in between training sessions. It’s a lifestyle shoe that features a single-layer mesh upper, an internal bootie, a rubber outsole for stability, and a pull tab at the heel – it’s now available for $140, and shipping is free. Keep reading below to learn more about the Hoka Kawana 2.

The Kawana 2 is a sleeker, slimmer take on the original Kawana, which was released in 2022. The Kawana 2 is available for both men and women in the same three colorways – Vanilla/Sandstone, Black/Black, or Black/White. A highlight of this trainer is that there are subtle glimpses of reflectivity, offering a layer of protection to drivers if you are wearing the shoe while out at night. It also features cushioning that is designed to support you with a responsive toe-off, allowing you to move more quickly and efficiently if you need to. This transitional trainer comes just in time for the seasonal switch-up to spring and would be the perfect shoe to accompany you on warmer-weather walks. Grab your pair here for men and here for women, both available for $140. Be sure to stay up-to-date and check out more clothing and apparel deals over at our Fashion Hub.

More on Hoka Kawana 2:

An accessible trainer that delivers a well-balanced ride, the Kawana 2 has been fine-tuned with a single-layer mesh upper, sock-like bootie, and eye row gillies for enhanced foot lockdown. Geared for lateral side-to-side movement, this go-to trainer easily shifts from street to studio with a speckled regrind midsole and gum rubber outsole.

