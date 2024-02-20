Bose’s originally $899 AirPlay 2 Smart Soundbar 900 is now down at $650

Best Buy is now offering the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 at $649.99 shipped. This model originally carried a regular price at $899 and currently fetches a going rate at $750. Today’s $100 price drop undercuts our mention from last summer by $50 and comes in at $20 under the refurbished price you’ll find directly from Bose right now for the best we can find. This model is currently out of stock at Amazon. While, in some ways, Bose has replaced the Smart Soundbar 900 with the new Ultra model that fetches $899, the 900 still delivers on a flagship worthy experience with a very similar design outside of the new AI dialogue enhancement features on the Ultra. Head below for more details.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 takes your home theater up a notch with Dolby Atmos support and Bose TrueSpace technology that “intelligently analyzes signals other than Dolby Atmos, like stereo or 5.1, and upmixes them to create a fully immersive multi-channel sound experience.” It also delivers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect options to double as a home speaker alongside support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

However, if the 900 is a bit overkill for your needs, you can score the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 on sale at Amazon for $499 instead – while not quite as powerful it delivers on that Bose home theater experience much the same otherwise.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features:

Imagine having the magic of a movie theater right in your home and feeling totally immersed in every scene. With the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos, you can. Custom-engineered upfiring dipole speakers work with advanced Bose technologies to make it seem like your room is filled with sound from every direction. Even overhead. It’s like you can almost feel the rain coming down during your favorite movie. For content that isn’t encoded in Dolby Atmos, proprietary TrueSpace spatial processing intelligently analyzes signals other than Dolby Atmos, like stereo or 5.1 surround sound system, and upmixes them to create an immersive 7-channel speaker wireless surround sound experience with an impressive sense of height in the soundscape.

