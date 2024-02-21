Upgrade your Waterpik water flosser for 2024 at up to 30% off: Cordless Advanced $70, more

We are tracking some notable deals on at-home water flossers to upgrade your oral care game for the new year. Firstly, Amazon is now offering the WP-5 series Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser in all four colorways down at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year outside of limited $60 offers during Black Friday and way back in March 2023. Head below for more details and some price drops on even more affordable Waterpik models.

The WP-5 series Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser featured above is arguably the most modern and premium of the models on sale today. It features a handheld design and a rechargeable battery alongside three pressure settings (45 to 75 PSI), a 7-ounce removable water reservoir for easier refills, and 360-degree tip rotation. It also ships with a travel bag, a magnetic USB charger, four tips, and a tip case.

More water flosser deals:

Waterpik Cordless Advanced features:

Waterpik Cordless Advanced features a handheld design with quiet operation and a rechargeable battery. Convenient charger connects magnetically and charges in 4 hours; LED indicator lets you know when to recharge. Cordless Advanced is portable and global voltage compatible; it includes a micro-fiber travel bag, tip storage case, and water plug for use on the go. 4 tips, 3 pressure settings (45-75 PSI), removable 7oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe), 45 secs floss time, rechargeable, USB magnetic charger (wallbrick not included), global voltage, 360 tip rotation, travel bag, tip case, shower safe

