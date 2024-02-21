Upgrade your Waterpik water flosser for 2024 at up to 30% off: Cordless Advanced $70, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome Goodswaterpik
30% off From $58
Waterpik WP-5 series Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

We are tracking some notable deals on at-home water flossers to upgrade your oral care game for the new year. Firstly, Amazon is now offering the WP-5 series Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser in all four colorways down at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year outside of limited $60 offers during Black Friday and way back in March 2023. Head below for more details and some price drops on even more affordable Waterpik models. 

The WP-5 series Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser featured above is arguably the most modern and premium of the models on sale today. It features a handheld design and a rechargeable battery alongside three pressure settings (45 to 75 PSI), a 7-ounce removable water reservoir for easier refills, and 360-degree tip rotation. It also ships with a travel bag, a magnetic USB charger, four tips, and a tip case. 

More water flosser deals:

Waterpik Cordless Advanced features:

Waterpik Cordless Advanced features a handheld design with quiet operation and a rechargeable battery. Convenient charger connects magnetically and charges in 4 hours; LED indicator lets you know when to recharge. Cordless Advanced is portable and global voltage compatible; it includes a micro-fiber travel bag, tip storage case, and water plug for use on the go. 4 tips, 3 pressure settings (45-75 PSI), removable 7oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe), 45 secs floss time, rechargeable, USB magnetic charger (wallbrick not included), global voltage, 360 tip rotation, travel bag, tip case, shower safe

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
waterpik

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SteelSeries Apex TKL Mini and Pro gaming keyboards up t...
Grab a pair of adidas Swift Run 1.0 Shoes for 58% off, ...
Worx’s three Landroid robotic lawn mowers handle ...
Ubiquiti launches new UniFi Cloud Gateway Ultra alongsi...
Android game and app deals: Peace Death! 1 and 2, DRAW ...
Columbia debuts Omni-MAX, its newest footwear technolog...
Anker’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is now even ...
Coredy’s Apple Find My passport wallet starts fro...
Load more...
Show More Comments