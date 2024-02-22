Cotopaxi drops all-new, convertible-style Allpa 35L Travel Pack, perfect for your next vacation

Outdoor gear and apparel brand, Cotopaxi, has recently dropped its newest pack, the Allpa 35L Travel Pack, available for $200. Not only is this pack carry-on compatible, but it can function as the primary piece of luggage on a vacation, whether you’re headed to the beach or out on the trail for a couple of weeks. Available in four primary colorways – Spruce, Indigo, Gulf, and Desert – this pack has a myriad of bells and whistles, including plenty of pockets and storage, and it will last you for years – with your purchase, you get a lifetime warranty. Shipping is free. Head below to learn more about the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack.

Cotopaxi’s Allpa 35L Travel Pack can be used as a carry-on piece of luggage (with most airlines) and has a low-profile harness system that makes it comfortable to hold as you walk through an airport. It can be converted from a backpack to a suitcase-style, and will help you keep organized with its two internal mesh compartments – there is a larger mesh compartment on the right side of the pack, while on the left side, there is a smaller sub-divided compartment. The Allpa 35L Travel Pack also features a padded sleeve for your laptop or tablet, a top zippered pocket to easily store essential items, anti-theft security zippers, and lash loops with which you can clip on additional gear as needed. There is also an included rain cover, and you can remove the waist belt for transit and storage – available now for $200. Be sure to check out other new drops and deals over in our 9to5Toys Fashion Guide.

More on Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack:

A rugged pack built for adventure travel, our bestselling Allpa 35L Travel Pack is ready to explore, from week-long trips abroad to small town getaways. This lightweight yet durable pack is perfectly sized for carry-on convenience, loaded with features, and tough enough to last a lifetime of adventures.

