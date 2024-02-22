lululemon drops its weekly specials with spring items included starting at just $6 + free shipping

lululemon is currently offering new specials starting at just $6. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Score deals on top selling items including t-shirts, leggings, joggers, shorts, and more. A highlight from this sale is the License to Train Tank Top that’s currently marked down to $44 and originally sold for $68. This tank top is perfect for warm weather workouts and you can choose from four color options. It’s highly breathable, sweat-wicking, lightweight, and gives you full range of motion. It pairs perfectly with a pair of shorts and you can pick up this Vented Tennis 6-inch Shorts for $20 off here. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- License to Train Tank Top $44 (Orig. $68)
- Vented Tennis Short 6-Inch $69 (Orig. $89)
- License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt $39 (Orig. $88)
- Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt $39 (Orig. $78)
- Textured Knit Half-Zip Sweater $84 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Align High-Rise Crop 21-Inch $39 (Orig. $98)
- It’s Rulu Run Fleece High-Rise Jogger $89 (Orig. $128)
- Brushed Softstreme Ribbed Zip Flared Pant $99 (Orig. $148)
- Cinchable Waist High-Rise Woven Short $49 (Orig. $88)
- Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 $49 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!