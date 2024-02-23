Best Buy appliance sale takes up to 55% off dishwashers, refrigerators, dryers, more

Best Buy is taking up to 55% off a large selection of LG appliances including dishwashers, refrigerators, washers, and dryers, with a chance to score up to $500 in extra savings for rewards members. A standout amongst the crowd is the LG 25.5-cubic foot French Door Counter-Depth Smart Refrigerator for $1,999.99 shipped. Down from its usual $3,500 price tag, it spent 2023 keeping between its MSRP and $2,100, with one short-lived discount bringing costs down further to $1,902 back in the middle of summer. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked – $98 above the all-time low.

This LG smart refrigerator combines smart home capabilities with a more efficient and convenient design over standard models. It sports a “counter-depth” capacity that is slightly shallower than normal in order to allow it to stand flush against your countertops for a more sleek and uniform look. It has a large InstaView tinted window on one of its two doors that allows you to see inside without needing to open the door and waste cold air. It also utilizes LG’s ThinQ technology that gives you remote smart controls through its companion app to adjust settings as well as receive updates and diagnostic alerts if anything happens. You’ll even be able to go hands-free with Alexa and Google Assistant. Head below to learn more.

More LG kitchen appliances seeing discounts:

LG Laundry appliances seeing discounts:

LG 5-cubic foot Top Load Washer with 6Motion tech: $700 (Reg. $950)

(Reg. $950) LG 4.5-cubic foot Stackable Smart Front Load Washer with steam and 6Motion tech: $750 (Reg. $1,150)

(Reg. $1,150) LG 4.5-cubic foot Stackable Smart Front Load Washer with steam and built-in AI: $800 (Reg. $1,100)

Throughout this sale, Best Buy is also adding an opportunity for extra savings on these LG appliances for its rewards members. You’ll save $100 when buying two appliances, $300 when buying three appliances, and $500 when buying four or more appliances. The My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page from the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

LG French Door Counter-Depth Smart Refrigerator features:

Tall Ice and Water Dispenser: From pitchers to pint glasses, finally an ice and water dispenser that can accommodate just about any container. The water and ice dispenser in this LG French Door refrigerator is among the tallest around, measuring in at an ultra-accommodating 12.6 inches.

Dual Ice Maker: From pitchers to pint glasses, finally an ice and water dispenser that can accommodate just about any container. The water and ice dispenser in this LG French Door refrigerator is among the tallest around, measuring in at an ultra-accommodating 12.6 inches.

Slim SpacePlus Ice System: Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can’t fit all of your food in the fridge. The Slim SpacePlus Ice System provides the most shelf space² and allows even more space for door bins.

Door Cooling: Located in the top of the fresh food section, the Door Cooling+ vent extends the reach of LG’s Smart Cooling system. Blasts of cool air reach all areas of the refrigerator—including the door—to help maintain consistent temperatures from top to bottom.

2 Crispers and Glide N’ Serve Drawer: The 2 crisper drawers gives you easy access to your fruits, vegetables and beverages. This refrigerator also features a full-width Glide N’ Serve drawer, making it easy to find some space for all that food you want to keep fresh.

Fresh Air Filter: Your food isn’t the only thing that stays fresh. LG offers a 3-layer Fresh Air Filter with dedicated fan that pushes cleaner, fresher air into the fridge.

PrintProof Finish: Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s PrintProof finish resists fingerprints and smudges for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.

Smart Pull Handle: The Smart Pull Handle makes opening and closing the freezer quick and easy. All it takes is a simple lift of the handle for effortless access to your freezer.

Premium LED Lighting: LED panels located inside the refrigerator provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!