Take up to 60% off Patagonia, The North Face, and more in Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale

Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score discounts on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Outdoor Research, and more. A notable deal from this sale is the men’s The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Pullover that’s currently marked down to $161 and originally sold for $269. This pullover is available in four color options and pairs nicely with pants, jeans, shorts, and more. The fleece material easily washes and can be layered seamlessly. The color-block design is very on-trend for this season and you can find logos on the front and back for a stylish touch. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!