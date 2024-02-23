Take up to 60% off Patagonia, The North Face, and more in Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale

Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score discounts on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Outdoor Research, and more. A notable deal from this sale is the men’s The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Pullover that’s currently marked down to $161 and originally sold for $269. This pullover is available in four color options and pairs nicely with pants, jeans, shorts, and more. The fleece material easily washes and can be layered seamlessly. The color-block design is very on-trend for this season and you can find logos on the front and back for a stylish touch. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket $259 (Orig. $399)
- Patagonia Re-Tool X Nano Pullover $161 (Orig. $269)
- The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Pullover $71 (Orig. $120)
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Triclimate Jacket $193 (Orig. $320)
- The North Face ThermoBall 2.0 Eco Vest $108 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket $143 (Orig. $239)
- Patagonia Retro Pile Vest $90 (Orig. $129)
- The North Face Canyonlands Pullover $60 (Orig. $100)
- Outdoor Research Skytour Jacket $227 (Orig. $399)
- Patagonia Down Sweater Vest $149 (Orig. $229)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!