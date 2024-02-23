Take up to 60% off Patagonia, The North Face, and more in Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale

Ali Smith -
60% off from $10
a sign on the side of a snow covered slope

Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score discounts on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Outdoor Research, and more. A notable deal from this sale is the men’s The North Face Alpine Polartec 200 Pullover that’s currently marked down to $161 and originally sold for $269. This pullover is available in four color options and pairs nicely with pants, jeans, shorts, and more. The fleece material easily washes and can be layered seamlessly. The color-block design is very on-trend for this season and you can find logos on the front and back for a stylish touch. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
ELEGOO’s Penguin biped STEM robot kit teaches kids as...
Best Buy appliance sale takes up to 55% off dishwashers...
Tested: Anker’s new MagGo Qi2 power bank wows wit...
CRKD’s ‘zero stick drift’ LE Nitro De...
Aventon’s Abound Cargo e-bike drops to $1,799 with $3...
Android game and app deals: The Game of Life, Charlie i...
Hit the ground running with your last chance to save 51...
CRKD’s next-gen Nitro Deck+ with HDMI, new side k...
Load more...
Show More Comments