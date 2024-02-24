Best Buy 1-day LG smart TV sale up to $1,400 off: 77-inch C3 120Hz OLED, FREE credit, more from $350

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy has launched an LG smart TV sale with bonus offers for My Best Buy Plus members and some extra Best Buy credit deals. You can browse through all of the offers right here, but the headliner deal, the 2023 model LG C3 Series 77-inch Class OLED evo Smart TV, is actually a touch lower over at Amazon right now. Best Buy has it for $2,299.99 or $2,249.99 for Plus members, and Amazon is offering it down at $2,198.30 shipped. This model launched last year at closer to $3,600 and is now as much as $1,400 less. Currently $2,497 with a $200 Visa gift card at BuyDig, where these LG OLEDs tend to see bonus gift card offers, this model fetched closer to $2,500 for most of last year and is now at the lowest price we can find. More details below. 

You’re looking at a 77-inch 2023 LG OLED panel that runs at 120Hz alongside Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and an Art Gallery mode to display “paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space” in between shows and movies. Support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear also joins NVIDIA Adaptive Sync and AMD Adaptive Sync for smoother gaming, Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. 

You can browse through the rest of today’s LG smart TV sale at Best Buy right here for some more affordable models starting at $350 – the more entry-level 50- and 43-inch UR9000 series variants also come with $25 in bonus Best Buy credit

This sale includes a host of the brand’s UltraWide, Curved, and UltraGear gaming monitors as well starting from $330 shipped and with up to $500 in savings.

LG C3 Series 77-inch Class OLED evo Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content. 

