Amazon Dickies Sale takes up to 30% off apparel for the whole family from $11Prime shipped

For a limited time only, Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off Dickies apparel for the whole family. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the Heavyweight Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $12 Prime shipped and originally sold for $17. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and it’s available in twenty-eight different color options. It has a durable design with an extra-strong taped shoulder as well as neck seams for added durability. This style has a tagless construction and 100% preshrunk cotton material. It’s a great option for spring outings and pairs perfectly with shorts or jeans alike. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

