Vineyard Vines Oultet End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide with deals from $12

Ali Smith -
70% off from $12
a man wearing a suit and tie

The Vineyard Vines Outlet End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide with deals starting from just $12. Prices are as marked. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. Easily refresh your spring wardrobe with deals on polos, dresses, swim, outerwear, and much more. A highlight from this sale is the menâ€™s St. Jean Stripe Performance Polo Shirt thatâ€™s currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $80. This polo is lightweight, sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and perfect for the upcoming golf season. You can choose from four versatile color options and this style can easily pair with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. With over 140 positive reviews from Vineyard Vines customers, itâ€™s rated 4.9/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

