Vineyard Vines Oultet End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide with deals from $12

The Vineyard Vines Outlet End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide with deals starting from just $12. Prices are as marked. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. Easily refresh your spring wardrobe with deals on polos, dresses, swim, outerwear, and much more. A highlight from this sale is the menâ€™s St. Jean Stripe Performance Polo Shirt thatâ€™s currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $80. This polo is lightweight, sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and perfect for the upcoming golf season. You can choose from four versatile color options and this style can easily pair with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. With over 140 positive reviews from Vineyard Vines customers, itâ€™s rated 4.9/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- On-The-Go Packable Jacket $83 (Orig. $278)
- St. Jean Stripe Performance Polo $48 (Orig. $80)
- Performance Half-Zip Pullover $56 (Orig. $93)
- Harbor Fleece Quarter-Snap $44 (Orig. $148)
- Vintage Whale Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee $25 (Orig. $48)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
Our top picks for women include:
- Shep Shirt $59 (Orig. $98)
- Quilted Quarter-Snap Pullover $59 (Orig. $100)
- Jersey Quarter-Zip $48 (Orig. $80)
- Solid Linen Belted Short $32 (Orig. $108)
- Polo Collar Pleated Performance Dress $41 (Orig. $138)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
