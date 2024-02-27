Govee’s 4L smart humidifier covers 500 square-foot area for 36 hours at $60, more from $22

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its 4L Smart Humidifier for $59.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 25% off coupon. Down from an $80 price tag, this device saw seven discounts over 2023, with the first five falling to the same $68 price and the last two dropping a little further to $64. At the beginning of the new year, we saw the price drop further to a short-lived $48 all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a $20 markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $12 above the all-time low. It also matches Govee’s website where it is discounted to the same $60 rate.

This smart humidifier has a 4L capacity that can cover up to a 500-square-foot area and lasts up to 36 hours before needing to be refilled. It features an auto mode with its thermohygrometer to adjust humidity levels back to its set range to maintain a comfortable atmosphere. The 3-in-1 design gives you basic humidifier actions combined with an essential oil diffuser at its base, as well as RGB lighting for added soothing effects and to prevent accidental tipping at night or in dark spaces. With its companion app, you’ll have total remote control of this device’s functions, either on your smartphone or through voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

More Govee smart devices seeing discounts:

And if you’ve been wanting to add more vibrant color in your space, check out our recent coverage of the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack. Each of the modular panels have 129 LED beads packed inside and offer three different lighting modes alongside the usual 3D color illumination – all to be arranged in whatever configuration you prefer.

Govee 4L Smart Humidifier features:

Auto Mode: When used in conjunction with the thermohygrometer, the humidifier will activate Auto Mode, which can automatically adjust the humidity within a comfortable range. This humidifier includes Govee Thermohygrometer Model H5100.

Remote & Voice Control: You can control the humidifier remotely through the Govee Home App anytime and anywhere. With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can use simple voice commands to control your humidifier and stay hands-free.

4L Large Capacity: A full humidifier tank can last up to 36 hours. The amount of mist at 320 ml/h and mist spray that’s up to 2 ft high can cover a room area of up to 500 ft², which is sure to meet any of your humidifying needs.

Aromatherapy Diffusers: Add your favorite essential oils into the base chamber to create a cozy and relaxing atmosphere. Turn on the RGB light at night for soothing lighting effects with your aromatherapy to help you sleep.

Convenient Top-Fill Design: Our top-fill design is leak-proof, which allows you to easily lift the lid to add more water and reduces the chances of spilling. Save yourself time when refilling or cleaning the tank.

