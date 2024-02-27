Refresh your multi-cooker air fryer in Amazon’s Instant sale from $60 shipped (Up to $60 off)

Instant 8-in-1 VersaZone 9-quart Air Fryer Cooker

Amazon has launched a new Instant Pot sale to upgrade your kitchen arsenal at a discount including various multi-cookers and air fryers. While you’ll find some more affordable options as well as the oven-style cookers on sale below, one notable offer has the Instant 8-in-1 VersaZone 9-quart Air Fryer Cooker at $139.95 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $60 off and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a couple very short-lived $120 offers over the last year, this is matching the Amazon holiday deal. It can bake, roast, broil, reheat, and dehydrate with a dual-basket cooking setup. Instant’s SyncCook and SyncFinish ensures both baskets finish cooking at the same time no matter what you have in there, but you can also use the entire 9-quart capacity to cook a single dish alongside a series of one-touch smart programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!” Head below for additional deals and details.

Instant air fryer sale:

On the coffee maker side of things, we are tracking a $50 price drop on the Ninja CFN601 Espresso and Coffee Barista System down at $200. This model can handle single-serve pods, a full carafe, and features a 19 Bar espresso brewer with a fold-away frother alongside over-ice settings. Scope out the details here and head over to our home goods hub for more deals. 

Instant 8-in-1 VersaZone Air Fryer Cooker features:

More than an air fryer! Bake, roast, broil, reheat or dehydrate, SyncCook, SyncFinish. Using our proprietary VersaZone technology, allowing you to cook in single 9QT or dual 4.5QT zones, with separate controls for each. SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time! Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! 

