Rexing’s V1P Plus 4K UHD front and rear dash cam has dual 170-degree view for $110 ($60 off)

Best Buy is offering the Rexing V1P Plus 4K UHD Front and Rear Dash Cam for $109.99 shipped. Down from its usual $170, we’ve seen this dash cam go for $10 less back during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal is still a solid $60 off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked. The Rexing V1P Plus offers a 32 GB MicroSD card as well as a 170-degree 2160p front camera and a 170-degree 1080p camera for the rear – all powered by your car’s battery. The system can simultaneously record the road in front and behind your vehicle for maximum visibility and comes equipped with G-Sensors that detect and record collisions that will be saved and locked, preventing important footage from being overwritten. It also offers a parking/surveillance mode to record anything and everything that happens around your vehicle when you’re not nearby – though you will have to install the hardwiring cable to activate the feature. With built-in Wi-Fi ConnectView, this device allows you to save and share recordings wirelessly on your mobile device through the companion app. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera with a 4.3-inch Monitor for $88, after clipping the on-page $32 off coupon. It is designed for mid-size vehicles like vans, SUVs, trucks, and trailers too, but will equally work for cars as well. You’ll receive both the waterproof camera, which has an adjustable 6-glass lens and comes with a 0.1-lumen rated night vision, as well as a 4.3-inch monitor that features a PC1058 sensor for vivid and smooth picture quality. Installation is far easier than its wired counterparts, simply power the monitor with your vehicle’s cigarette lighter or fuse box, and connect the wireless camera to a continuous power source for constant monitoring or connect to the reverse lamp for backing up.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30, matching Black Friday sales. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app.

Rexing V1P Plus 4K UHD Front and Rear Dash Cam features:

Energy Saving ModeWhile your car is parked and off and the hardwire kit is installed, the dash cam will sleep and turn the display off, conserving your car’s battery life until it needs to wake up and record.

170° Ultra-Wide-Angle LensesNever miss anything that happens on the road by covering sweeping 170° wide views both in the front and back of your vehicle via seven-layer glass lenses.

2.4″ HD LCD ScreenCheck your recording angles and navigate through the camera options / settings by using the press buttons and bright HD LCD screen.

Enhanced Night VisionOur high performance sensors deliver and Wide Dynamic Range increases video quality in low light scenarios, perfect for reading license plates in the dark.

Loop RecordingRecordings are split into segments. When the storage limit is reached on the memory card, new recordings will automatically overwrite your oldest, unlocked, non emergency recordings.

Optional GPS LoggerHave evidence and accurately see the driving history of your previous trips which displays the date, time, and location of your vehicle as you’ve traveled once you upload the dash cam footage to our GPS logger application (Powered by Google Maps)

High Temperature ResistancePower is delivered by a supercapacitor, a premium alternative to a lithium-ion battery, which features enhanced temperature resistance quality as high as 176°F and as low as -20°F.

Built-in Microphone and SpeakerRecord and capture not only video but audio recordings to instantly play back to police officers, friends and families.

Safety & Security FeaturesPassword Protection via WiFi, Automatic Emergency lock video via built-in G-sensor, Parking Mode and Surveillance mode ensure protection 24/7.

32GB MicroSD Card IncludedOffers convenient and long-lasting operation.

Adhesive MountEnsures simple and discreet mounting.

