Chefman’s indoor pizza oven with stone and peel cooks six pizza styles for $275 (Save $225)

Amazon is offering the CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven for $275.30 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Already down from its regular $500 price tag, today’s deal is the seventh discount we have tracked since its launch at the end of October. It amounts to a combined 48% markdown off the going rate that lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked. This pizza oven is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches. It can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings. You’ll also receive a pizza stone alongside a pizza peel to better manage your pies, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart ideas for your next pizza party.

Amazon is also offering the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven for $334, down from $400. It reaches a smaller range of temperatures between 350 degrees to 700 degrees, but still cooks a 12-inch pizza in a matter of minutes. Along with the oven, you’ll also get a 12.5-inch heat-conducting pizza stone for delectably crispy crust, a deep dish pan for specialty pizzas, and a pizza peel.

If you’re like me and prefer mixing up your own pizza dough recipes, check out the on-going discount for the KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, as well as a sale that is taking up to 54% off attachments. It comes equipped with a 275W motor that allows you to tackle all sorts of your favorite baking jobs and features a 4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl as well as ten mixing speeds and includes three attachments to get you started.

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven features:

HIGH AND VARIABLE HEAT: Crank up the temperature on this countertop pizza oven. Both heating elements range from 300-800°F to make pizza your way, and retain the heat for back-to-back cooking.

MAKE MULTIPLE PIZZAS: The double-paned window and high-heat design keeps the indoor pizza oven hot for making multiple pizzas back-to-back.

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Our pizza oven indoor for home cooking includes a pizza stone and pizza peel, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart your pizza party.

RESOURCES: cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year assurance provided by Chefman. For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide. 1700 Watts/120 Volts

