Grab a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged sneakers for a whopping 63% off, available for $30

Converse is taking an additional 50% off select styles just in time for a spring refresh of your wardrobe, and you can now get yourself a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star lugged sneakers for $30, marked down $50 from its original price. Be sure to use the code LEAPDAY at checkout. The Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged sneakers come in two colorways, black-on-white and white-on-white, and feature a chunky outsole that adds height, grip, and style to your favorite Chucks. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about the Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged shoes.

No matter the occasion, the Chuck Taylor All Star Luggeds are a sneaker-boot that will have you standing out in the crowd. The lugged outsole provides grip and traction, and the iconic Chuck Taylor branding on the outside makes for a classic look that can be paired well with jeans, leggings, and joggers. The All Star Luggeds are made with a durable canvas upper, a mesh lining that provides breathability, and OrthoLite cushioning that offers maximum support throughout the day. Grab your pair here for $30 with the code LEAPDAY at checkout, and then browse additional deals from Converse before heading over to our Fashion Guide for more discounts on shoes, clothing, and apparel.

More on Chuck Taylor All Star Luggeds:

Your favorite sneakers get a boot-inspired update, with lugged soles for an adventure-ready edge. Iconic, versatile, bold. Lugged Chucks are whatever you want them to be.

