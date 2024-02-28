Don’t miss your last chance to save up to 50% on past season Smartwool styles from $36

While it’s most known for its wool socks, many people don’t realize that Smartwool makes a whole lineup of clothing, including sweaters, vests, jackets, graphic t-shirts, and more. Right now, grab some of last season’s favorites for up to 50% off. A standout from the sale is the Men’s Smartloft Vest, which has a regular fit allowing for movement without the additional bulk, and features wind-resistant nylon, Merino-blend fleece for comfort, two zippered hand pockets, and a chest pocket. Available now for $111, marked down from $185. Free shipping on orders over $89. Head below to learn more about how to save from Smartwool’s Last Season Sale.

The Women’s Thermal Merino Active Hoodie for $108 is designed with chilly, winter activities in mind. Made of 100% Merino wool fabric for enhanced comfort, this hoodie also features breathability, thermoregulation, and odor resistance. If you’re looking to add some style to your wardrobe, the Men’s Heavy Henley Sweater – available in three colorways – will keep you warm and cozy whether you’re out on the trail or lounging around the house on the weekend. This sweater also sports a three-button placket and a chest pocket with button closure and is now available for $114. The gender-neutral Mountain Patch Graphic Tee can be yours for $36 and will have you out on a day hike in style with fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable.

Additional items we love from Smartwool’s Last Season Sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Men’s Smarloft Vest:

The ultimate vest for all cold-weather adventures. Our Men’s Smartloft™ Vest uses a recycled wool insulation to offer lightweight, packable warmth wherever you go. A DWR finish helps protect you from the elements, with a stretchy and soft Merino-blend fleece on the inside. So you’re free to move through any winter activity in total comfort.

