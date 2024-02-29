Eddie Bauer is overstocked! Today only, save an extra 60% off all clearance with deals from $5

Today only, you can save an extra 60% off Eddie Bauer’s clearance when you apply promo code FEBRUARY60 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $75 or more. You can find deals on outerwear, t-shirts, pants, shoes, and more. A standout from this sale is the Mountain Trek Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $20 and originally sold for $60. The sweat-wicking material promotes comfort and it’s stretch-infused for full range-of-motion. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links