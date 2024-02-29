Eddie Bauer is overstocked! Today only, save an extra 60% off all clearance with deals from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionEddie Bauer
60% off from $5

Today only, you can save an extra 60% off Eddie Bauer’s clearance when you apply promo code FEBRUARY60 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $75 or more. You can find deals on outerwear, t-shirts, pants, shoes, and more. A standout from this sale is the Mountain Trek Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $20 and originally sold for $60. The sweat-wicking material promotes comfort and it’s stretch-infused for full range-of-motion. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Stock up for next winter with a Marmot Men’s Shad...
Enrich your kid’s playtime with ELEGOO’s ST...
allbirds Secret Sale: Save 50% on these best-selling sh...
Today only: Grab this 3-quart Bella Pro Air Fryer for j...
Oster’s 8-in-1 french door convection oven with X...
8Bitdo updates its Switch, PC, and Xbox controller line...
Never overcook your proteins with Govee’s Bluetoo...
Nitro Deck see-through Hall Effect Crystal Switch contr...
Load more...
Show More Comments