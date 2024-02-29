Eddie Bauer is overstocked! Today only, save an extra 60% off all clearance with deals from $5

Today only, you can save an extra 60% off Eddie Bauer’s clearance when you apply promo code FEBRUARY60 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $75 or more. You can find deals on outerwear, t-shirts, pants, shoes, and more. A standout from this sale is the Mountain Trek Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $20 and originally sold for $60. The sweat-wicking material promotes comfort and it’s stretch-infused for full range-of-motion. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Camp Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie $24 (Orig. $75)
- Windfoil Thermal Jacket $56 (Orig. $169)
- Mountain Trek Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip $20 (Orig. $60)
- Waffle-Knit Joggers $26 (Orig. $80)
- BC Stormday Down Jacket $168 (Orig. $499)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Willamette Parka Jacket $80 (Orig. $249)
- Sun Valley Down Parka $100 (Orig. $250)
- Astrolite Reversible Vest $52 (Orig. $159)
- Downclime Alpine Parka $160 (Orig. $479)
- Downlight 2.0 Hooded Vest $60 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!