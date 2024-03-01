Auto-Vox’s CS-2 wireless backup cam with 4.3-inch monitor and night vision returns to $71 low

Amazon is offering the Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera with 4.3-inch Monitor for $71.20 shipped, after clipping the on-page $32 off coupon and using the promo code 3XQWYZR4 at checkout for an additional 14% off. Down from its $120 price tag, this device saw the same recurring discount throughout 2023 down to the same $90 low. We didn’t see it fall below $80 until the new year – the first time since 2019 – and today’s deal comes in to repeat the trend with a combined 40% markdown off the going rate. It matches our previous mention from the first week of last month, returning costs to the all-time low.

Adopting a 2.4G wireless technology that delivers a stable image without interference from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or radio signals while within the 33-foot range, this backup camera is designed for mid-size vehicles like vans, SUVs, trucks, and trailers too, but will equally work for cars as well. You’ll receive both the waterproof camera, which has an adjustable 6-glass lens and comes with a 0.1-lumen rated night vision, as well as a 4.3-inch monitor that features a PC1058 sensor for vivid and smooth picture quality. Installation is far easier than its wired counterparts, simply power the monitor with your vehicle’s cigarette lighter or fuse box, and connect the wireless camera to a continuous power source for constant monitoring or connect to the reverse lamp for backing up. Head below to read more.

If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, be sure to check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $35. You’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app.

Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera features:

Wireless for 2 Steps Easy Installation: Compared to wired backup camera for truck,The back up camera systems for truck with no wires connecting from the monitor to the reverse camera. You only need to operate two steps to quickly install:①Power the monitor with the included cigarette lighter or Fuse box;②Connect the wireless rear view camera to continuous power for monitoring, or connect to the reverse lamp for reversing.

Parking Safely & Effortlessly: Wireless backup camera for truck comes with 110 golden angles to provide an accurate view of the area behind the vehicle, making it easier to park or hitch up a trailer. Together the adjustable parking lines help you efficiently fit your vehicle into even the tightest parking spots. Worry-free parallel park and reverse.

Multi-function Vehicle Backup Camera: Back up camera for cars with IP68 waterproof standard to withstand rainy, cloudy, foggy weather, and will never fog up or cause the wireless back up camera to be blurry & white screen.t. The image can be flipped between mirror (rear view) and facing (front view). You can use the camera as rear backup camera wireless or front camera optional.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!