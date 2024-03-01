Save a giant $180 on this Space Gray OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock down at $100

OWC is offering a particularly notable special on its Space Gray 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock today. Regularly $280, you can land this Thunderbolt model down at just $99.99 shipped directly from the brand’s online shop. It currently fetches $165 at Amazon where it has never gone for any less. This $180 price drop will only be live from now through next week on March 8, 2024. It might not be one of the brand’s latest Thunderbolt 4 models, like the 11-port Go variant we reviewed, but it comes in at a much more affordable price tag with a similar rock solid build you would expect from the brand. Head below for more.

Again this is a previous-generation Thunderbolt 3 model, but it also comes in at a price much lower than most comparable Thunderbolt 4 models with a build like this. It also features some capable specs for both Mac and Windows users, including 85W of power passthrough charging to your connected device and plenty of connectivity options. It support up to two 4K displays or a single monitor at 5K with dual Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports (Thunderbolt 2/Thunderbolt backward compatible), five USB 3.2 (5Gb/s) Type-A ports and a USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) Type-C port. It comes with a Thunderbolt cable in the box as well.

As we mentioned above, if you would prefer to go with a newer variant, the OWC’s 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock is built like a tank and has been a joy to use ever since we went hands-on with it last summer. It is also one of the only models of its type that doesn’t require one of those giant power bricks to sit in between the unit and the power connection to your wall. Scope out the details on this one right here.

OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock features:

Power Delivery: Host Thunderbolt (USB Type-C) connection powers and charges notebook computers with up to 85W power; 2 High-Powered USB Type-A ports deliver 5Gb/s speed and up to 7.5W power to additional devices

Display Support: Up to one 5K display @ 60Hz, or two 4K displays @ 60Hz; Display Support by Port: Thunderbolt 3: Up to 5K @ 60Hz via a native Thunderbolt 3 display or 4K @ 60Hz via a Thunderbolt display or a USB-C display adapter, Mini DisplayPort 1.2: Up to 4K @ 60Hz

Import Fast: Up to 312MB/s, SD 4.0 UHS-II spec SD and microSD card reader slots to copy photos & movies from your media cards

Compatible with PC, Notebook, Desktop, or Tablet equipped with Thunderbolt (USB-C) Port; Thunderbolt certified for Windows and Mac; Thunderbolt cable included; 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty

