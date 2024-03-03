Wireless Ring Spotlight Cam Pro with Bird’s Eye View now $50 off at $180, plus more

Alongside Amazon’s new Ring sale that launched this morning, Best Buy’s Deals of the Day event is featuring a host of price drops on a range of the brand’s smart cameras for both inside and outside of your home. One of the more notable offers here is the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery down at $179.99 shipped via both Amazon and Best Buy. This is the latest version of the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro that debuted back in November 2022 and carries a $230 regular listing. Today’s $50 price drop marks a return to the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a couple very limited-time offers for Prime members. It is also worth noting that you’ll find both the wireless battery-powered model and the wired variant down at the same price today via Amazon and Best Buy. Head below for more details.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro keeps an eye on things with “advanced features” like HDR, 3D Motion Detection, Bird’s Eye View, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It delivers 1080p HDR video with a 140-degree field of view and color night vision to your smart device of choice alongside two-way talk action and a built-in spotlight to illuminate your property – “adjustable lighting helps you secure your home and keep dark walkways and corners well-lit.” The Battery variant carries a Quick Release Battery Pack you can recharge when needed for wireless installation while the plug-in variant needs an outlet relatively near by.

You can browse through the latest Amazon Ring sale right here for additional deals including the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro at up to $80 off, and the Best Buy deals (that are available for today only) are waiting on this page – you’ll also find the Ring Floodlight Cam at $50 off and more.

Swing by our smart home deal hub for the rest of the best intelligent gear for your living space on sale right now.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery features:

Pro-level security – Spotlight Cam Pro, upgraded protection for your home with advanced features – like HDR, advanced 3D Motion Detection, Bird’s Eye View and Dual-Band wifi (2.4 or 5.0 GHz).

Get a clear picture – Features like 1080p HDR video, a 140° field of view and Color Night Vision, let you see in live view everything happening at home, no matter what time it is.

Shine a light – Adjustable lighting helps you secure your home and keep dark walkways and corners well-lit.

Stay connected in the Ring app – Features like Two-Way Talk with Audio+ and motion notifications allow you to check on your home no matter where you are.

Rechargeable battery – Easily power your device with the included Quick Release Battery Pack.

Sound the alarm – Sound the security siren on suspicious activity.

Additional Protection – With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

