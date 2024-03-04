Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones come in three colors at $80 (Reg. $110)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Soundcore Life Q35 Multi-Mode Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from $110, these headphones saw a few different discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to a $76 all-time low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 27% markdown off the going and returns to the second-lowest price that we have tracked.

The Soundcore Life Q35 headphones come equipped with 40mm silk diaphragm drivers that reproduce thumping bass and crisp treble to give you a more powerful audio experience, bringing your music to life. It features three modes of customizable noise cancellation (transport, outdoor, and indoor), achieved with its four noise-detecting microphones “picking up and filtering out 95% of low-frequency ambient sound.” It has a 40-hour battery life in noise canceling mode and a 60-hour life in standard mode, with recharge time taking next to nothing – a five minute quick-charge gives it an additional four hours of playback. It has been designed for those longer listening sessions where you get lost in the tunes, crafted for comfort with softer, detachable earcups and an ergonomic shape to eliminate ear fatigue. Head below to read more.

You can also check out our coverage for 1MORE’s latest PistonBuds Pro Q30 Noise-cancelling Earbuds that are once again going for $44, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Equipped with a 10mm diamond-like-carbon (DLC) dynamic driver, the standout feature is in its QuietMax 42dB active noise-cancelling technology allowing for a wider frequency range to eliminate ambient noise. You’ll get 30 hours of battery life from the charging case while the earbuds themselves offer 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge when ANC is turned off. When the juice runs out, a quick 10 minute fast-charge will add another two hours of playback.

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphone features:

Gold Standard of Sound: Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified.

LDAC Technology: 3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.

Multi-Mode Noise Cancelling: 2 microphones on each earcup detect and filter out distracting noises in your vicinity. Switch between Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes for a tailored noise cancelling experience.

Comfortable and Convenient: Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones can be worn all day thanks to their lightweight build and memory foam padded earcups and headband. A built-in sensor detects when they’re removed from your ears and instantly pauses the audio.

AI-Enhanced Calls: The beamforming microphones on Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones pick up your voice with incredible accuracy by using an AI algorithm that’s been tested thousands of times. Calls sound crisp, clear, and free of unwanted noise.

