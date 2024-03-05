J.Crew Factory takes an extra 50% off all clearance: T-shirts, jeans, shorts, more

J.Crew Factory takes an extra 50% off all clearance with promo code EXTRA50 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. It’s a fantastic time to start transitioning your wardrobe for warm weather. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Cotton Crewneck Sweater-Tee that’s currently marked down to $26 and originally sold for $80. This sweater-tee is a nice lightweight design and it’s available in several color options. It can easily be paired jeans or shorts alike and also layered under vests or jackets as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from J.Crew Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!