Samsung’s latest Gen5 990 EVO 2280 internal SSDs have now dropped to new lows from $90

Update: The 2TB model is also now back down to the new Amazon all-time low at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $210, this is $60 off and matching the lowest price we have tracked. Details below.

We are now tracking a new low on the Samsung 990 EVO PCIe 5.0 x2 M.2 2280 Solid-State Drive. You’ll find the 1TB marked down from $125 to $89.99 shipped – the 2TB model is down at $171.99 shipped, which isn’t quite as low as the $150 deal we tracked previously. The 1TB variant launched at $125 earlier this year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $10 under our previous mention, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest addition to Samsung’s internal solid-state drive lineup, the new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe debuted for the first time in late January and now’s your chance to score the lowest point of entry yet. Our launch coverage hits on all of the details, but you can also get a rundown below.

The new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe from Samsung is its latest mid-tier option with modern Gen5 PCIe at the heart of the design (also compatible with PCIe 4.0 setups). While some folks will prefer to invest in one of the the ultra speedy 5.0 solutions, like the Crucial T700 lineup, the new 5,000MB/s 990 EVO delivers twice the storage space for the price with today’s deal.

We also spotted a new all-time low on Samsung’s 2024 T5 EVO Portable SSDs today for folks looking for a portable solution. Now up to $100 off, pricing has never been lower with options starting from $168 shipped and you can get all of the details on these new releases in this morning’s deal coverage.

Samsung 990 EVO PCIe 5.0 x2 M.2 2280 SSD features:

Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s.* The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going. Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus.* It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall. Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.

