Save space while getting jacked with BowFlex’s SelectTech curl bar at return $398 low ($201 off)

Amazon is offering the BowFlex SelectTech Curl Bar for $398 shipped. Down from its usual $599, it saw a gap in discounts during the first half of 2023, picking up in May to repeat the same drop to $450 over the summer and into fall. Black Friday sales then came along and took costs down further to a $398 low, with today’s deal coming in as a 34% markdown off the going rate to return it once more to the lowest price we have tracked. This curl bar delivers a workout that grows with you throughout your fitness journey, adjusting from 20 pounds up to 80 pounds in 10 pound increments (with an upgrade kit available to increase the weight up to 120 pounds). With a simple turn of the dial while the bar is attached to its base, you can quickly and effortlessly change the weight setting while also switching from one exercise to another. Also includes free two month trial to JRNY online workouts. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also offering the BowFlex SelectTech Dumbbell for $325, down from $400. Like the above curl bar, this single dumbbell can adjust from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds, saving you space equivalent to 15 dumbbells. You’ll also find the two-dumbbell set discounted on Amazon for $429, down from $549. Both options include a two month free trial to JRNY online workouts as well.

And if you are looking for a new pair of earbuds to accompany you through your workout, check out the 1MORE PistonBuds Pro Q30 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds that are currently discounted to $44. They feature proprietary QuietMax ANC technology, versatile listening modes, 30-hour battery life, and 10mm dynamic drivers, producing unbelievable sound quality for the user, without being disturbed by noisy surroundings. Plus, they can go the distance with an IPX5 water and sweat resistance rating.

BowFlex SelectTech Curl Bar features:

SPACE-SAVING DESIGN: The convenient system replaces 7 barbells and 7 curl bars and can be stored almost anywhere in your home.

WEIGHT SELECTION DIALS: With the turn of a dial you can easily change your weight setting and switch from one exercise to the next.

7 WEIGHT SETTINGS: Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the curl bar.

2-MONTH FREE TRIAL: Try our JRNY All-Access Membership for 2 months, free.

JRNY MOBILE-ONLY MEMBERSHIP: Workout at home or on the go with inspiring trainers, and just-for-you adaptive workouts, from your phone or tablet.

UPGRADE TO 120 LBS: Want an extra challenge. Upgrade from 80 lbs to 120 lbs and adjust between 11 weight settings (upgrade sold separately).

EASY TO USE: Easily re-rack with the included base and transition smoothly from barbell to curl bar.

