Amazon offers GOLDTOE socks up to 50% off including No-Show, Crew styles, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off select GOLDTOE socks. A standout from this sale is the Men’s 656F Cotton 6-Pack No Show Athletic Socks for $14.97 Prime shipped. Originally these socks were priced at $23 and this is the lowest price we’ve seen in a year. These socks are great for workouts with a sweat-wicking fabric that promotes comfort. It also has a full cushioned insole and a reinforced toe for added durability. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another standout from this sale is the Men’s 3-Pack of Metropolitan Crew Dress Socks that are marked down to $11, which is 50% off the original rate. These socks pair nicely with dress shoes or boots alike and the material was designed to keep your feet cool and dry, while helping to control odors. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for everyday wear.

Amazon 656F Cotton No Show Socks features:

Premium comfortable cotton no show socks feature AquaFX technology to keep feet dry.

Full cushion sole provides extra comfort and foot protection.

Reinforced comfort toe for long lasting wear which makes this a favorite Gold Toe style.

