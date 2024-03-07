Drop this certified ESR magnetic USB-C Apple Watch Charger in your kit down at $25 (32% off)

While we are still tracking a new low on the brand’s new Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand, Amazon is now offering the ESR Portable Charger for Apple Watch down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $40 at Amazon over the last few months, and more like $37 directly from ESR, this is the lowest price we can find. Now up to 32% off, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in several months. You will find one of these removable, portable USB-C Apple Watch chargers included with the brand’s 3-in-1 MagSafe stands, but if you don’t need the entire setup, today’s deal puts a handy Apple Watch charger in your kit you can use anywhere you can find a USB-C port. More details below.

This is an “officially certified” Apple Watch fast charger that slides easily into your EDC or carry kit. You simply pop-off the cover to expose the USB-C jack that can be connected to the side of a MacBook, a wall charger, or otherwise to provide an on-the-go magnetic Apple Watch charging solution. It is compatible with all Apple Watch models, including Ultra, the latest Series 9, and previous-generation variants.

Check out the details on ESR’s new Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand with removable Apple Watch charger and then swing by our hands-on review of ESR’s new 15W MagSafe car mount – “the first taste of an affordable Qi2 future.” The rest of this week’s smartphone accessory discounts are waiting over in our curated deal hub.

ESR Portable Charger for Apple Watch features:

Made for Apple Watch: officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast magnetic charging

Small and Portable: easily fits in your pocket or bag for super-convenient fast charging on the go; cover magnetically attaches to the back to prevent loss

Charge Anywhere: USB-C lets you power up via numerous devices, so you can enjoy a tangle-free way to charge your Watch anytime, anywhere

Magnetic Alignment: built-in magnets instantly align your Watch on the charger to enable easier, faster wireless charging

Wide Compatibility: compatible with all Apple Watches, including Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, Apple Watch SE 2/1, plus AirPods Pro (2022)

