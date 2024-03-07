Razer’s Stream Controller X streamlines your battlestation back down at $121.50

Amazon is now offering the Razer Stream Controller X for $121.66 shipped. This model launched last spring at $150 as the more compact counterpart to the full-sized version that currently fetches $270 at Amazon. Today’s deal is nearly 20% off the going rate and comes within cents of the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. Much like the Elgato Stream Deck lineup we love around here, the Razer controller delivers a series of programmable shortcut controls over your entire system to streamline your broadcasts and gaming rig with a host of customization options. Scope out the details below.

The Stream Controller X features 15 of Razer’s SwitchBlade buttons across the heads-up surface of the unit. They allow you to assign a host of handy “shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more” including apps, lights, and audio “with a few simple taps.” These multi-link macros support the launching of multiple actions with a single button press on both Mac or PC while the magnetic faceplate and magnetic stand allow for physical customizations and to maintain a stable position on your battlestation surface.

As of right now, the Razer Stream Controller X is undercutting all of the Elgato Stream Decks. But you can save some cash and score the Elgato Stream Deck Mini with six programmable buttons down at $60 on Amazon – this is a previous-generation model with less shortcut buttons, but it delivers on much of the same experience otherwise.

Razer Stream Controller X features:

Create handy shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more. Control your apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps, and enjoy easy visual navigation with customizable icons. Go live or be ready to create at the push of a key. Create the ultimate shortcut by linking any number of actions to one button, triggering them consecutively or simultaneously.

