Razer’s Stream Controller X streamlines your battlestation back down at $121.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $150 $121.50
graphical user interface

Amazon is now offering the Razer Stream Controller X for $121.66 shipped. This model launched last spring at $150 as the more compact counterpart to the full-sized version that currently fetches $270 at Amazon. Today’s deal is nearly 20% off the going rate and comes within cents of the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. Much like the Elgato Stream Deck lineup we love around here, the Razer controller delivers a series of programmable shortcut controls over your entire system to streamline your broadcasts and gaming rig with a host of customization options. Scope out the details below. 

The Stream Controller X features 15 of Razer’s SwitchBlade buttons across the heads-up surface of the unit. They allow you to assign a host of handy “shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more” including apps, lights, and audio “with a few simple taps.” These multi-link macros support the launching of multiple actions with a single button press on both Mac or PC while the magnetic faceplate and magnetic stand allow for physical customizations and to maintain a stable position on your battlestation surface. 

As of right now, the Razer Stream Controller X is undercutting all of the Elgato Stream Decks. But you can save some cash and score the Elgato Stream Deck Mini with six programmable buttons down at $60 on Amazon – this is a previous-generation model with less shortcut buttons, but it delivers on much of the same experience otherwise. 

Razer Stream Controller X features:

Create handy shortcuts for streaming, video editing, music production, and more. Control your apps, lights, audio, and more with a few simple taps, and enjoy easy visual navigation with customizable icons. Go live or be ready to create at the push of a key. Create the ultimate shortcut by linking any number of actions to one button, triggering them consecutively or simultaneously.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HyperX’s updated Alloy Core mechanical keyboard w...
Jabra Elite 4 earbuds sport ANC and Google Fast Pair su...
Greenworks’ 1900 PSI electric pressure washer co...
Today’s best iOS app deals: SpongeBob, PARANORMAS...
Go play the FREE Princess Peach: Showtime! demo and com...
LEGO’s new ‘Batman: The Animated SeriesR...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8, Mario Golf...
Score a portable 15-inch USB-C ASUS monitor while it...
Load more...
Show More Comments