Save hundreds on Samsung’s 120Hz HDMI 2.1 Q80C 4K smart TVs for today only from $800

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering hundreds of dollars in savings on the 2023 model Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart TVs. The deals start from $800 and span a range of size options right up to the oversized 85-inch model. While some of the deals are matched on Amazon where they are now within a couple bucks of the lowest prices we have tracked since they released last year, there are more size options by way of the Best Buy Deals of the Day event at the moment. Head below for a closer look at the feature set and all of today’s price drops.

One standout here is the 65-inch model that is now selling for $999.99 via both Best Buy and Amazon. This model originally launched at $1,500 and is now $500 under the price you would have paid for it at this time last year. Today’s deal comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and delivers the lowest we can find. You’re looking at a 4K (2160p) display that runs at 120Hz with HDR 10+, Samsung’s Xcelerator Turbo+ motion enhancement tech, and built-in Alexa voice command action. It also plays nicely with your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings smart home gear with FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Don’t settle for basic. Punch up the contrast with super-precise LEDs and elevate the ordinary to something more impressive. Direct Full Array and Dolby Atmos technology headline Samsung QLED’s refined audio/visual experience. Super precise LEDs are the secret to this TV’s straight fire contrast. See incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms with our Direct Full Array technology that precisely controls the amount of lighting across every part of the picture. When you see, you know.

