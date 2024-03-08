lululemon spring specials starting at just $9 shipped: Jackets, shorts, t-shirts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off from $9
a man wearing a dress shirt and tie

lululemon offers its weekly specials with deals starting at just $9. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $78. This t-shirt is highly breathable and sweat-wicking. The material is stretch-infused for full range of motion and it has silver threads that help to reduce odour-causing bacteria. Plus, it features reflective details to keep you visible in low light and you can choose from four fun color options for spring. With over 1,200 positive reviews, this t-shirt is rated 4.8/5 stars from lululemon customers. Find the rest of our top picks below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

