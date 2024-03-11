Cricut DIY crafting gear deals: Joy cutter $50 off, Autopress t-shirt press $499 (50% off), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonCricut
50% off From $99

Amazon has launched a new Cricut DIY and home crafting sale featuring a range of the company’s cutting and press machines. One standout has the Cricut Joy Machine with the included Digital Content Library Bundle on sale for $99 shipped. The brand’s most affordable option in the category fetched closer to $179 for most of last year before dropping to $149 since September. Today’s deal takes another $50 off to land on par with last year’s Black Friday offer. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked on this package at Amazon all-time. Head below for more deals and details. 

This compact cutting machine is a notable option for home crafters and folks looking to create their own DIY projects with support for “cardstock, vinyl decal, iron-on, and more using StandardGrip Mat.” Whether it’s holiday cards, trinkets for around the house, homemade gifts, or otherwise, the machine connects over Bluetooth to the companion app where users can personalize and customize their projects before bringing them to life. 

And here’s the rest of the now live Amazon Cricut deals:

Cricut Joy Machine features:

This Cricut Machine bundle comes with a digital library of 30 images. In setting up the machine, you will be guided to register and the digital content will automatically be entitled to your account. It’s time to turn your innovative ideas into action with the Cricut Joy cutting machine. This cute, portable smart cutter lets you personalize, organize and customize crafts on-the-go.  The included Blade lets crafters make precise, intricate cuts from a variety of popular materials like cardstock, vinyl decal, iron-on and more using StandardGrip Mat. Also makes super-long cuts with matless Smart Material

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cricut

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s 200MB/s 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD drop...
meross’ HomeKit smart garage door remote returns to ...
LEGO’s 2,500-piece Atari 2600 set falls to new al...
Last chance to save 40% on Smartwool’s cozy Heavy Hen...
Android game and app deals: CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samoro...
DJI’s Remote Control Extension Rod is made for Ac...
adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Bike Shorts are just $7, do...
Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Air 5 keyboard folio ...
Load more...
Show More Comments