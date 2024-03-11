Cricut DIY crafting gear deals: Joy cutter $50 off, Autopress t-shirt press $499 (50% off), more

Amazon has launched a new Cricut DIY and home crafting sale featuring a range of the company’s cutting and press machines. One standout has the Cricut Joy Machine with the included Digital Content Library Bundle on sale for $99 shipped. The brand’s most affordable option in the category fetched closer to $179 for most of last year before dropping to $149 since September. Today’s deal takes another $50 off to land on par with last year’s Black Friday offer. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked on this package at Amazon all-time. Head below for more deals and details.

This compact cutting machine is a notable option for home crafters and folks looking to create their own DIY projects with support for “cardstock, vinyl decal, iron-on, and more using StandardGrip Mat.” Whether it’s holiday cards, trinkets for around the house, homemade gifts, or otherwise, the machine connects over Bluetooth to the companion app where users can personalize and customize their projects before bringing them to life.

And here’s the rest of the now live Amazon Cricut deals:

Cricut Joy Machine features:

This Cricut Machine bundle comes with a digital library of 30 images. In setting up the machine, you will be guided to register and the digital content will automatically be entitled to your account. It’s time to turn your innovative ideas into action with the Cricut Joy cutting machine. This cute, portable smart cutter lets you personalize, organize and customize crafts on-the-go. The included Blade lets crafters make precise, intricate cuts from a variety of popular materials like cardstock, vinyl decal, iron-on and more using StandardGrip Mat. Also makes super-long cuts with matless Smart Material

