Rexing’s V33 dashcam covers the front, rear, and cabin of your car for return $200 low ($120 off)

Best Buy is offering the Rexing V33 3-channel Dashcam for $199.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Regularly $320, this dashcam saw few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs to the $200 low for the first time. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the savings as a 38% markdown off the going rate, giving you a $120 in savings and returning it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

The Rexing V33 provides a 64GB MicroSD card as well as three 170-degree 1440p cameras to cover the front of your vehicle, the rear, and the cabin. You’ll get maximum visibility and security as the three cameras work simultaneously to cover your blind spots while you’re focused on the road. It comes equipped with G-Sensors that detect and record collisions that will be saved and locked, preventing important footage from being overwritten. It also offers a parking/surveillance mode to record anything and everything that happens around your vehicle when you’re not nearby – though you will have to install the hardwiring cable to activate the feature. With built-in Wi-Fi ConnectView, this device allows you to save and share recordings wirelessly on your mobile device through the companion app. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, check out our recent coverage of the Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera. It comes with an HD 1080p 5-inch monitor and a waterproof camera with a small solar panel that is able to provide ample charging while in strong sunlight, with the option to recharge it via its USB port during darker days or seasons.

Rexing V33 3-channel Dashcam features:

Accident reportInstantly upload/share via email or Youtube, any accident videos which has a date/time stamp/license plate number embedded in the dash cam video to your insurance company to quickly resolve claims.

Built-in GPSThe internal GPS logger allows you to add time, date, location marks, and speed information to all your recordings without the need for a separate accessory.

Super night visionFront and rear cameras have a night vision sensor, which is perfect for low-light conditions and ensures flawless video footage even in the dark.

Surveillance modeInstall our hardwiring cable to activate the Parking Mode feature to detects impact or motion while your car is parked/off and automatically turns on and record. Please connect the Rexing Smart Hardwire Kit or Rexing Intelligent Hardwire Kit to activate. (Sold Separately)

Energy saving modeWhile your car is parked and off and the hardwire kit is installed, the dash cam will sleep and turn the display off, conserving your car’s battery life until it needs to wake up and record.

Loop recordingWhen the storage limit is reached on the memory card, new recordings will automatically overwrite the oldest ones.

Updated signature designWith an improvement to our iconic low-profile design, keep your dash cam well hidden and away from view.

Wide dynamic range technologyAllows the camera to perform optimally in any lighting situation by adjusting the exposure to create balanced images and footage.

