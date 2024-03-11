TCL’s 85-inch AirPlay Q7 120Hz 4K Google TV down at $1,500 for today only, more from $110

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the TCL 85-inch Class Q7 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,499.99 shipped. It is also now matched at Amazon. This model debuted last summer at $1,900 and now carries a regular price closer to $1,700 at Best Buy and elsewhere. Today’s deal comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low outside of a brief one-time offer back in late October at $1,400. While you can score the lower-end Q6 85-inch model down at just under $1,000 right now, the Q7 delivers a more premium viewing experience with higher-end specs, full array PRO local dimming, and better Freesync Premium Pro action for gaming. Head below for a closer look.

The TCL Class Q7 features an 85-inch 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. You’ll also find Apple’s AirPlay 2 joined by built-in Google Assistant voice command action as well as a pair of the sought-after HDMI 2.1 inputs, Bluetooth, a USB port, Ethernet connectivity, and Wi-Fi. And if the 85-incher is a bit much for your space, scope out the smaller sizes below.

And be sure to browse through the Best Buy Deals of the Day as there are a few more TV options on sale today at a lower price points. You’ll find more entry-level TVs starting from $110 with a 70-inch Samsung at $500 and a 75-inch Roku model at $550.

TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL Q7 Class Smart TVs offers the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming with QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. TCL’s High Brightness PRO Direct LED Backlight produces up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. Full Array PRO local dimming with up to 200+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!