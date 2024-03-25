Refresh your luggage before you go-go with up to 51% off travel gear during Amazon spring sale

Its the final day of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which is taking up to 51% off a large collection of travel gear from brands like Travel Select, Traveler’s Choice, U.S. Traveler, Pacific Gear, and more. The biggest discount of the bunch is on the popular Amsterdam 4-piece Expandable Rolling Upright Luggage Set for $88.20 shipped. Down from a $179 price tag, this set saw regular discounts over the last year, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $98 during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 51% markdown off the going rate and returns it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Coming in matching red colorways, this 4-piece luggage set gives you everything you’ll need for those long voyages around the country or globe. Built with durability and luxury in mind, three of these suitcases feature an expandable capacity, inline skate wheels with corner protectors, retractable top-side handles as well as a side carry handle, interior lining, as well as plenty of zipper pockets and compression straps. The fourth bag in the bunch is a simpler carry-on size for your smaller and more personal items. Head below to read more.

Notable luggage discounts:

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ends tonight, so time is running out to take advantage of the massive discounts we’re seeing across the site. Be sure to head over to our Big Spring Sale hub to browse through the rest of the event’s deals through the end of the day.

Amsterdam 4-piece Luggage Set features:

Travel in style with our premium luggage that boasts superior durability and luxury. Our luggage is constructed with 1200D 2-tone polyester with PVC backing on the front panel, ensuring that it is built to withstand the rigors of travel.

Experience ultimate convenience with our retractable handle, top/side carry handles, and a bottom grip handle. Easily lift & transport your luggage. The expandable feature increases packing capacity by 25%, providing more room for travel essentials.

Enjoy smooth and silent rolling with our inline skate wheels and corner protectors, making travel effortless. The full lined interior, large zipper pockets, and compression straps keep belongings organized and secure throughout your journey.

Upgrade your travel game with our premium luggage that offers durability, convenience, and luxury all in one. Choose from a range of sizes to suit your travel needs, and experience travel like never before

