Nanoleaf’s new Essentials color lightstrip and light bulb pack Matter support from $15

Amazon is now offering the Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip for $39.99 shipped. This is back in stock for the first time in months and is also matching the lowest price of the year from back in January. This is within $5 of the all-time low from Black Friday, too. The longer 5-meter version is also on sale at $59.99, dropping down from $89 to its second-best price.

Ready to expand your HomeKit setup with multicolor lighting, the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip notably arrives with Matter support for the first time, thanks to an onboard Thread radio. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color. We further break down the experience in our launch coverage, too.

Also on sale today, Amazon is carrying over the Nanoleaf discounts to its Essentials A19 Smart Bulb. Marked down to $14.99, this one typically fetches $20 and is now matching the all-time low just like the lightstrip above with the same 20% in savings attached. You’re largely looking at the same features as the model above, just in a different form-factor that trades in the strip design for a typical A19 light bulb design. It’ll integrate with Matter and HomeKit just the same with a Thread radio onboard to go alongside its RGB lighting capabilities.

Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit Color Lightstrip features:

Fully immerse yourself in the world of colors with over 16M colors in their most vibrant tones. Dynamic color-changing Scenes with customizable motions like Fade, Highlight, and Random. Transition colors slowly for an ambience that sets the perfect mood, or turn up the speed to get the party started. Screen Mirror feature syncs your screen with the lights that burst with the colors of your favorite movies and video games. Simple set up with the Nanoleaf Desktop App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

